Steve Bannon accuses Mark Esper of 'treason' after anti-Trump book: 'This is what coup plotters do'

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon said on Monday that former Defense Secretary Mark Esper is guilty of "treason" after he admitted in a new book that he took measures against Donald Trump in the final days of his presidency.

In an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, Esper revealed that he had developed a "Four No's" policy to prevent Trump from politicizing the Department of Defense.

"The four things we had to prevent from happening between then and the election," Esper explained. "And one was no strategic retreats, no unnecessary wars, no politicization of the military, and no misuse of the military. And so, as we went through the next five to six months, that became the metric by which we would measure things."

On his War Room: Pandemic podcast Monday, Bannon raged about Esper's policy.

"Esper lays out the coup and he lays out the guilt of he and [Gen. Mark Milley]," the former Trump adviser ranted. "And we're going to have an investigation of this, sir. I hope and I believe you will go to prison because you belong in prison."

"This is what coup plotters do," he continued. "You're guilty of treason! You're guilty of treason in your own words. Show me anywhere you had authority to do this!"

Bannon asserted that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had orchestrated Esper's book to undermine Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

"Your hands are all over this," he insisted. "You think you're going to use Esper as a weapon against Donald J. Trump in his re-election? You are sadly, sadly, sadly mistaken!"

Bannon has also been called a "coup plotter" for his role in attempting to overturn in the 2020 presidential election.

