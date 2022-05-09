Trump claims he was running the military by himself
President Donald J. Trump salutes military personnel as he disembarks Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, to begin his visits to Michigan and Iowa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

In a statement disputing former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, former President Donald Trump claimed that he was the one running the U.S military, not Esper.

Esper's forthcoming book details his encounters with the former president when it came to local and international defense. Among the allegations from Esper is that Trump wanted to bomb Mexico to handle the drug cartels. He also wanted to send millions of soldiers into the streets for the Black Lives Matter protests and to enact the Insurrection Act.

However, according to Trump, Esper was so "weak" and "because of it, I had to run the military."

The former president also bragged that he spent $2.5 trillion on the U.S. military and "created the Space Force." Trump went on to say that Esper was a "stiff" and a "yes man."

Known for creating nicknames for people like "Lyin' Ted" and "Little Marco," Trump tries to make his nickname for Esper, "Yesper," stick.

"I fired Yesper (sic) because he was a RINO incapable of leading, and I had to run the military myself," Trump said again when asked about Esper calling Mark Meadows saying the reason he was being fired was that he wasn't sufficiently loyal to Trump.

Trump goes on to answer questions about whether he considered enacting the Insurrection Act by saying that he never did. He didn't answer whether he wanted to.

