Steve Bannon thanks Matt Gaetz for 'courage' to not blame guns for mass shootings
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon praised Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday after the lawmaker suggested psychiatric drugs were to blame for mass school shootings.

During an interview on the War Room program, Bannon noted that Gaetz's response to a school shooting in Nashville was not to blame guns.

"First, I want to start with the situation of these shootings that are going on," Bannon said. "You've had the courage to come out on your podcast and other places and actually say, what are we even talking about guns? There's a deeper issue here about big pharma and the radicalization of the mental health profession."

Gaetz claimed that his generation "was the first that started getting chemically addicted to these mind-altering substances through the education system."

"If someone was a little odd and detached, you found maybe a big brothers, big sisters type program so that they could open up in a comfortable setting," the Florida Republican remarked. "Now it seems our answer to all of these problems is to get people hooked onto big pharma."

He suggested that children on medication should not be in school with other kids.

"It's that the parents who reject that shouldn't have their kids in school with the most doped up generation in all of human history," Gaetz said. "Now we see this violence erupt at schools, and it's because the schools are the place of trauma."

"Instead of dealing with that trauma by growing up, by learning sometimes you get scrapes and bumps, and sometimes you have to work through these challenges in the absence of some sort of chemical ailment, well then now you see more and more people returning to their place of trauma to do violence on others," he added.

Watch the video from Real America's Voice at this link.

Media Guns SmartNews Video