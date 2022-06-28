'Another Vince Foster': Steve Bannon floats conspiracy theory over death of Jan. 6 sergeant-at-arms

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon joined the ranks of conspiracy theorists who believe that the man who was Senate sergeant-at-arms on Jan. 6 could have been murdered.

During his War Room: Pandemic podcast on Tuesday, Bannon claimed there was a "huge firestorm" because of the death of former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger.

Conservative correspondent Jack Posobiec explained that there had been confusion because Stenger's death was reported within hours of news that the Jan. 6 Committee will hold a surprise hearing.

Bannon played a clip of Stenger's statement about Jan. 6 and noted that the former sergeant-at-arms had suggested "professional agitators" were to blame for the attack.

"It's been 24 hours!" Bannon exclaimed. "Have they released yet how this guy died?"

"Negative," Posobiec replied.

"I'm not saying it's another Vince Foster," Bannon said, concluding the segment. "Eh, we'll have to see. I said the quiet part out loud!"

Vince Foster served as White House counsel under President Bill Clinton. His death has been the target of right-wing conspiracy theories, with many claiming that he was murdered by Hillary Clinton.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.