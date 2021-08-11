'This is a mistake': Steve Bannon slams Mike Lindell's 'cyber symposium' for failing to 'bring the receipts'

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon criticized MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday for failing to prove the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

As Lindell was kicking off the second day of his "cyber symposium," Bannon said that the MyPillow CEO had not provided his followers with "receipts" proving the election was fraudulent.

"Yesterday was kind of a good way to set the stage, a lot of interesting analysis," Bannon told Real America's Voice co-host Raheem Kassam. "But we understand people want to see what's going on."

Kassam suggested that viewers of Bannon's program had become impatient and were using "colorful language" to express their desire for election fraud evidence.

"This is a very engaged audience and we understand people are engaged," Bannon agreed. "People have said, 'Hey, Mike's been out there for a long time doing this and it's time now to get to the details.'"

"Yeah, I think a lot of people who have been following on a day-to-day basis are really keen to get the data and all the evidence upfront," Kassam remarked.

"I would have done it differently," Bannon admitted. "Mike is his own guy. I understand. It's his show. I would have come out and overwhelmed immediately with packet captures and data and show, hey, here's what I got, pull the camera back and then frame it and then continue on."

The conservative broadcaster also hit Lindell for repeatedly airing a 15-minute propaganda movie about the election.

"I think this is a mistake," Bannon complained. "I don't think they should play this movie again. I want to be brutally frank."

"You've laid a theory of the case out here that's very powerful, but in laying that case out, you've got to bring the receipts," he added.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.