'Let's do it': Steve Bannon plots for 'new election' to reinstate Trump 'this week'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Tuesday agreed with former President Donald Trump's plan to retake the White House by nullifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win with a "new election."

"We're never giving up," Bannon told Rudy Giuliani on his War Room: Pandemic podcast. "Trump put up last night that, hey, because of the Hunter [Biden] situation, because the FBI guy either getting fired or quitting, because of Facebook saying the FBI told them not to do it that he wants -- that he won and he wants another election immediately."

Giuliani reacted with a loud cackle.

Bannon said that Trump will take power because 2020 electors cannot be certified for Biden -- even though the electors were legally certified before the president's inauguration.

"You're going to not be able to certify the Biden electors and by not certifying the Biden electors, the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and our beloved Constitution have a way that what's supposed to happen," he opined. "That is a contingent election where you vote by state party delegation. And guess what? Even with Liz Cheney of Wyoming voting for the Democrats, I think we still win 26-24."

"So let's do it," the podcaster added. "Let's start the contingent election this week. Let's do it. That's what we should do. And, MSNBC, suck on that."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

