'He's not MAGA': Steve Bannon insists Paul Pelosi attacker not a 'demonized' Trump supporter

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon refused to accept that the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi is a member of his "MAGA" tribe.

In a rant on Monday, Bannon tried to disown 42-year-old David DePape, who is accused of attacking Pelosi with a hammer. Reports have said that DePape defended former President Donald Trump and engaged in conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon pointed out that DePape is a "former Green Party guy" who lives in Berkeley.

"Living with, I don't know, a nudist, homeless — I — who knows?" the host said. "It's like a pack of dogs over there. OK? But far be it from us to say he's deranged. We wouldn't want to trigger [MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski]."

"Let's just say that he's not MAGA," Bannon said of DePape. "I don't care what stuff he's put up or what stuff they say he puts up."

Bannon insisted that he was looking into the case "deeply" because "nothing makes sense."

"The husband, he's got some issues," he continued. "Was he drinking again? You know, these are — inquiring minds want to know."

Bannon claimed that Democrats had made the attack their "closing argument" in the 2022 midterms.

"So now it's MAGA, the most honorable decent hard-working people, veterans, parents of active duty service members, the silent majority, the backbone of this country, right?" the host added. "Is being, once again demonized as lawless insurrectionists and criminals."

"We're going to get to the bottom of this," he concluded. "Got zip ties, doesn't have zip ties. Where's the body cam? Where's the security footage?"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.