Steve Bannon’s podcast has become ‘a religious crusade and call to arms’ for insurrectionists: former RNC official

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon was waging a "religious crusade" against Joe Biden and democracy during his "War Room: Pandemic" podcast according to a new analysis by Tim Miller of The Bulwark.

Miller, a former RNC official who worked for John McCain and Jon Huntsman's presidential campaigns, listened to Bannon's podcast during the week marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"For three hours every day, the Republican coup plotters who inspired the domestic terror attack at the U.S. Capitol last year gather to discuss their next move," Miller wrote. "You can find these enemies of democracy livestreaming across multiple platforms for your convenience. Dish channel 219. Samsung TV Plus Channel 1029. Roku. Apple TV. Pluto TV. Amazon Fire! You can livestream the proceedings on the web at AmericasVoice.com or catch clips on Rumble. Or listen through IHeartRadio."

Miller noted the podcast is the #9 New Podcast on Apple and Bannon claims to have 125 million downloads.

"Insurrection never paid so good," he wrote. "As crazy as their show may sound on its face—and let me tell you it seems very crazy—anyone who cares about American democracy should take that prospect very seriously indeed."

During a Jan. 6 appearance on the podcast alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) bragged about his role inciting the insurrection.

“We’re ashamed of nothing. We’re proud of the work we did on Jan.6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity," Gaetz said of Trump's debunked "big lie."

"There’s plenty to criticize about Steve Bannon. He’s sloppy—looking like a regular at the local Pizza Hut who wears the same stained multilayered black shirts every day—narcissistic in the extreme, and a habitual liar. He’s a necrotizing confidence man who allegedly robbed the very people he claims to fight for in order to enrich himself. He was partially responsible for engineering a riot that resulted in the death and imprisonment of some of his loyal listeners. Deadly sins, he has a few. Greed, gluttony, vainglory, wrath," Miller wrote. "But one thing you cannot say about Bannon is that he’s slothful. The dude is absolutely prodigious."

Miller drew attention to an invocation a rabbi gave on his Jan. 6 anniversary show.

Miller explained the rabbi asked “merciful God to not judge us by the disreputable actions of those in powerful positions who are corrupt mightily. Who push hedonism and vulgarity in the name of civil rights . . . wishing to overthrow the Biblical blueprint that shaped this nation. We are NOT. LIKE. THEM. Lord, these officials do not represent us. We, however, confess that we have been much too timid in fighting those who wish to destroy this noble country.”

Miller, a longtime GOP operative, offered his analysis.

"It’s important to not let what is happening get obscured here: On the anniversary of a domestic terror attack, one of the principal inciters of the violence began his program by invoking a prayer that assured his followers God was on their side and called upon them to be less timid in their fight against their domestic enemies," read the full report. "There is no way to describe this other than a religious crusade and call to arms. The rest of the show lives up to that call. Gaetz and MTG appear with MTG saying that we are in our “darkest days” because of cancel culture and vaccine mandates and that we need to “defeat this fascism that exists in control and in power in our country.” To which Bannon says, “Amen.” We believe."

Read the full analysis.