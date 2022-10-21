Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in federal prison for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former White House chief strategist, has been sentenced to four months in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of contempt of Congress.
Bannon, a longtime political strategist and vocal advocate for the Republican former president, was found guilty in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify.
"Flaunting congressional subpoenas betrays a lack of respect for the legislative branch," Judge Carl Nichols said Thursday. The judge imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence.
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack subpoenaed Bannon on September 23. He was among the first of dozens of people who have been called to testify on the violent attack that shut down Congress as it convened to certify Joe Biden's election win over Trump two months earlier.
The committee said it has reason to believe Bannon has "information relevant to understand important activities that led to and informed the events at the Capitol."
The committee pointed to his presence at activities focused on blocking Congress's certification session the day before, when he said: "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow."
After Trump claimed executive privilege to block aides from testifying and to prevent the committee from accessing documents from his administration, Bannon said he would not testify until questions over privilege had been resolved.
The House then voted to refer contempt of Congress charges to the Justice Department. Each count carries a penalty of one month to one year in jail.
The Justice Department said in a sentencing recommendation that the 68-year-old Bannon should receive the six-month sentence and pay a fine of $200,000 because he repeatedly sought to delay the proceedings by hinting he might cooperate.
Bannon "has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt," the department said.
Just hours after The Daily Beast reported that Donald Trump Jr. could get involved in an "ugly" battle over House Republican leadership, the former president's eldest son launched an attack on Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who is reportedly eyeing the position of Majority Whip should Republicans retake the House of Representatives next month.
Reacting to The Daily Beast article, which featured a quote from an unnamed Emmer-aligned GOP strategist that trashed rival Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for hiring Tucker Carlson's 24-year-old son to be his communications director, Trump Jr. slammed the Minnesota Republican for purported disloyalty.
"Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker's family?" Trump Jr. demanded to know on Twitter. "Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic!"
The chief whip position will become available if Republicans retake the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections, as current Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will become Speaker, and current Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) will slide into the role of Majority Leader.
Remnants of ancient viral pandemics in the form of viral DNA sequences embedded in our genomes are still active in healthy people, according to new research my colleaguesand I recently published.
HERVs, or human endogenous retroviruses, make up around 8% of the human genome, left behind as a result of infections that humanity’s primate ancestors suffered millions of years ago. They became part of the human genome due to how they replicate.
Like modern HIV, these ancient retroviruses had to insert their genetic material into their host’s genome to replicate. Usually this kind of viral genetic material isn’t passed down from generation to generation. But some ancient retroviruses gained the ability to infect germ cells, such as egg or sperm, that do pass their DNA down to future generations. By targeting germ cells, these retroviruses became incorporated into human ancestral genomes over the course of millions of years and may have implications for how researchers screen and test for diseases today.
Active viral genes in the human genome
Viruses insert their genomes into their hosts in the form of a provirus. There are around 30 different kinds of human endogenous retroviruses in people today, amounting to over 60,000 proviruses in the human genome. They demonstrate the long history of the many pandemics humanity has been subjected to over the course of evolution. Scientists think these viruses once widely infected the population, since they have become fixed in not only the human genome but also in chimpanzee, gorilla and other primate genomes.
Research from our lab and others has demonstrated that HERV genes are active in diseased tissue, such as tumors, as well as during human embryonic development. But how active HERV genes are in healthy tissue was still largely unknown.
To answer this question, our lab decided to focus on one group of HERVs known as HML-2. This group is the most recently active of the HERVs, having gone extinct less than 5 million years ago. Even now, some of its proviruses within the human genome still retain the ability to make viral proteins.
We examined the genetic material in a database containing over 14,000 donated tissue samples from all across the body. We looked for sequences that matched each HML-2 provirus in the genome and found 37 different HML-2 proviruses that were still active. All 54 tissue samples we analyzed had some evidence of activity of one or more of these proviruses. Furthermore, each tissue sample also contained genetic material from at least one provirus that could still produce viral proteins.
HERVs have influenced humans in ways researchers are still figuring out.
The role of HERVs in human health and disease
The fact that thousands of pieces of ancient viruses still exist in the human genome and can even create protein has drawn a considerable amount of attention from researchers, particularly since related viruses still active today can cause breast cancer and AIDS-like disease in animals.
A developing fetus shares a few commonalities with viruses.
On the other hand, our research also suggests that HERVs could even be beneficial to people. The most famous HERV embedded in human and animal genomes, syncytin, is a gene derived from an ancient retrovirus that plays an important role in the formation of the placenta. Pregnancy in all mammals is dependent on the virus-derived protein coded in this gene.
Similarly, mice, cats and sheep also found a way to use endogenous retroviruses to protect themselves against the original ancient virus that created them. While these embedded viral genes are unable to use their host’s machinery to create a full virus, enough of their damaged pieces circulate in the body to interfere with the replication cycle of their ancestral virus if the host encounters it. Scientists theorize that one HERV may have played this protective role in people millions of years ago. Our study highlights a few more HERVs that could have been claimed or co-opted by the human body much more recently for this same purpose.
Unknowns remain
Our research reveals a level of HERV activity in the human body that was previously unknown, raising as many questions as it answered.
There is still much to learn about the ancient viruses that linger in the human genome, including whether their presence is beneficial and what mechanism drives their activity. Seeing if any of these genes are actually made into proteins will also be important.
Answering these questions could reveal previously unknown functions for these ancient viral genes and better help researchers understand how the human body reacts to evolution alongside these vestiges of ancient pandemics.
An Alabama pastor has been arrested and charged with attempting to have sex with a minor, News19 reports.
Kenneth Daniel, 64, who is a pastor at First Baptist Church of Chalkville, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child -- which is a felony -- and was booked into jail on Wednesday night.
Daniel was booked into the Blount County Jail on Wednesday.
The alleged crimes took place between January of 2020 and earlier this month.
Daniel was nabbed after a 7-year-old girl told her grandfather that Daniel was abusing her, saying he had molested her numerous times at his residence, a pool party, and the church.