'You're blinking': Steve Bannon berates Freedom Caucus member 'caving' to fund government
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) clashed with right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon on Thursday over a government shutdown.

While interviewing Norman, Bannon said he heard an "ugly rumor" that the congressman was considering a 30-day continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open.

"It's the analogy between a train wreck that hits a bus broadsided on the tracks, or a train that goes off into a ravine 600 feet down," Norman explained. "The only reason I'm voting for this is due to the fact that, one, the Democrats had a discharge petition with 213 names on it. Democrats."

"We had 11 Republicans, 11 Republicans from New York, many of which were going to sign the discharge petition for this reason," he revealed. "They just can't take a shutdown."

Bannon accused Norman of "caving" to Democrats.

"In your logic, you're blinking to the weakest members of our caucus and the radical Democrats," the host contended, arguing that the Senate would pass a "Pelosi-Schumer" style funding bill.

"They're going to come back with some insane spending," Norman agreed. "I don't think it's signaling anything other than the fact that we put it in the Senate's lap, and it's up to McCarthy and the House, which controls the purse strings, as you know, to say, no, we're not going to do it."

"Then the shutdown will occur, because we're not going to agree to that," he added.

"I disagree with you," Bannon later said about funding the government. "A shutdown is an opportunity to grab."

