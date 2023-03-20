'Not acceptable': Steve Bannon attacks 'weasel' Ron DeSantis for refusing to stop Trump arrest

MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon on Monday lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after he indicated that he would not stand in the way of extradition if former President Donald Trump is indicted in New York.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed that he would be arrested on Tuesday in connection to hush money payments to porn star Stormy. DeSantis broke his silence on the remarks after being asked if he would stand in the way of extradition.

"I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair," DeSantis quipped.

Bannon responded to DeSantis on his Monday program.

"That's, that's not, that's, that's not an acceptable — that's just not an acceptable response," he said.

Bannon's guest, radio host John Fredericks, offered his take.

"This is one of the most unbelievable, feckless, weasel, consultant-driven responses in a crisis you've ever heard," Fredericks remarked. "And Ron DeSantis has hid [sic] for 72 hours since this thing broke. Finally, the pressure, his consultants are telling him, hey, your poll numbers are dropping, you gotta make a statement."

"Oh, what about the fact that the former president of the United States is being arraigned, indicted, and arrested on charges that don't make any sense, on basically a string of misdemeanors strung together," Fredericks added. "It's not about Trump. It's about us, Steve, because today they do it to President Trump, tomorrow they do it to Steve Bannon, Wednesday they do it to me, and Thursday they do it to DeSantis."

Bannon agreed with his guest.

"Governor DeSantis, you're better than this," he opined. "That was a weasel approach."

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was also on the program, took a shot at DeSantis.

"Well, first of all, DeSantis is the Trojan horse we thought he was," Lindell insisted. "I just want to put that out there, how disgusting he is."

Watch the video clip below from Real America's Voice.