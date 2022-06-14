'I'll take Rudy drunk': Steve Bannon defends Giuliani's alleged intoxication on election night

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon used a portion of his show on Tuesday to defend Rudy Giuliani against allegations that he was drunk on election night when he demanded that then-President Donald Trump prematurely declare victory.

Bernard Kerik, who was pardoned by Trump, told Bannon that he never saw Giuliani take a drink on election night.

"Jason Miller, during questioning with the committee, volunteered, for what reason, I have no idea, who said that Giuliani was drunk or intoxicated on the night of the election," Kerik explained. "And I have to tell you, I saw Giuliani at Trump International before he left, he was not drinking at all."

Kerik insisted Giuliani would not drink "anytime he was going to see the president."

"Anybody that was there knows, Giuliani was on a rant, he was outraged that the president's team, that the people around the president was not prepared for the election," he recalled. "They didn't have the legal teams. They didn't have the right people."

Bannon said that he agreed with Giuliani's rant.

"At 10 o'clock before the 11 o'clock news, Trump should have walked up to the podium and declared victory!" Bannon exclaimed. "Declared victory right there!"

"So don't give me the Rudy drinking -- and by the way, I'll take Rudy drunk," he added. "And he has too much respect for the White House and the office of the presidency ever to do that, ever. Rudy Giuliani is a man of history."

Giuliani responded to the allegations in a series of tweets on Tuesday by insisting that he was "disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien [sic]."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.