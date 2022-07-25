Steve Bannon to air 'special' to prepare '4,000 shock troops' on 'deconstructing' government
Reak America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon confirmed the news that former President Donald Trump has a plan to "deconstruct" conventional government in his second term.

Over the weekend, Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan reported that Trump has a "radical plan" for his second term, which threatens the jobs of 50,000 government employees.

On Monday, Bannon and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes were gleeful that the plan had been revealed publicly.

"You have to deconstruct it. You have to take it apart brick by brick," Bannon said of the government.

"It gets my deplorable blood going on a Monday morning to hear Jonathan Swan talk about a purge!" Cortes exclaimed while Bannon laughed. "A purge of the administrative state! Of course, he means that to be an exposé, to be a hit on our movement. We took it exactly the opposite and wear it as a badge of honor."

"It tells me that, yes, Jonathan Swan recognizes that there is a plan in place," he continued, "that this second Trump term is going to be far more consequential than the first one."

Bannon revealed that he is planning a one-hour special to prepare "4,000 shock troops" to be ready to take over the government.

"We're going to have a one-hour special on the Jonathan Swan Axios article," he explained to his audience. "I want everybody to understand deeply exactly what we're doing here. OK? Because you're going to be part of it."

Bannon added: "And particularly want people stepping forward, say, hey, I want to be one of those 4,000 shock troops or there's going to be lots of other opportunities."

"This is taking on and defeating and deconstructing the administrative state," he said.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

