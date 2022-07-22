Steve Bannon requests judge ask jurors if they saw damning footage of him at Jan. 6 Committee hearing

Indicted former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon asked the judge overseeing his trial on Friday to grill jurors about whether they watched Thursday night's House Select Committee hearing that featured damning footage of him outlining former President Donald Trump's plan to declare victory even if he lost the 2020 election.
As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Bannon requested that "that there should be some inquiry" to the jurors about whether they watched the Thursday hearings, while going on the say that the jurors should be assured of "the importance of candor and that they will not suffer negative consequences if they acknowledge exposure to the broadcast or its subject."
Toward the end of Thursday's hearing, the January 6th Committee played a leaked recording published earlier this month showing that Bannon accurately predicting what Trump would do if he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
"What Trump's gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He's gonna declare victory. But that doesn't mean he's a winner," Bannon told associates on October 31, 2020, just days before the election. "He's just gonna say he's a winner."
Bannon has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt of Congress, and he faces up to a year in prison for each charge if he is found guilty.