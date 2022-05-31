Steve Bannon blames 'open borders' for Uvalde massacre even though shooter was born in US

During a segment on his War Room: Pandemic show, Steve Bannon seemingly tried to tie the Uvalde school shooting to immigration, saying, "We have to get a timeline ... down to the second of what happened here," in regards to the shooting.

"Because, this does not make sense," Bannon said. "There's so many loose ends, and quite frankly, a week after it's happened, it's [unsatisfactory] -- at least the timeline should have been put up."

"We gotta find out more about this gunman," Bannon continued. "This is gonna be tied to the open borders, you watch -- part of it."

In fact, shooter Salvador Ramos was an American citizen who was born in the United States.

That's when Bannon's guest, co-chair of Women for Trump 2020 Dr. Gina Loudon, chimed in to say that if former President Donald Trump's border wall been built, "this shooting would never have happened."

She also warned viewers against focusing on the need to improve mental health services.

"You do not want the Joe Biden Department of Mental Health and Gun Safety to be formed!" she warned. "That is the most dangerous spot ever!"

