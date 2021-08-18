'Jesus would slap you': Former Trump adviser hit with furious backlash for 'racist' post about Afghan refugees
Steve Cortes appears on CNN (screen grab)

Newsmax host and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes on Wednesday shared a viral photo showing more than 600 Afghan refugees crammed into an Air Force transport plane.

"Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town?" wrote Cortes, who is among many in the MAGA world who've taken a hardline "nativist" stance again resettling Afghan refugees in the United States.

"America paid unimaginable costs in Afghanistan because of uniparty globalists who dominated the Bush & Obama administrations. No more…" Cortes added.

Cortes' tweet was met by a flood of Twitter users from "many political stripes responding with hand-raising emojis,' the Washington Post noted, in a story about how former president Donald Trump has been undercutting his own political allies' anti-refugee message.

Others pointed out that Cortes' father was an immigrant, cited Bible verses calling for compassion, quoted Emma Lazarus' poem from the Statue of Liberty, and said they'd rather share their country with Afghan refugees than Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

