Conservative Steve Cortes slams GOP 'payoffs' to CEOs: Dems are 'smart enough' to forgive student loans
Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes slammed Republicans for a history of giving favorable treatment to CEOs and other wealthy people.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Cortes said that Democrats were "smart" to forgive student loans for many borrowers.

"Privileged people, many of whom chose to go and pursue worthless degrees are getting a handout from Joe Biden," he told podcast host Steve Bannon. "In terms of political payoffs, and that's what this is, a crass political payoff, at least the Democrats are smart enough to payoff American voters."

"Establishment Republicans, they pay off CEOs and defense contractors," Cortes continued. "This about that contrast. If you're going to do power politics and you're going to do crass payoffs, at least the Democrats know where their bread is buttered and they're going to pay off voters."

The ex-Trump adviser added: "What Mitch McConnell does and establishment Republicans do is they reward the CEOs of places like Northrop Grumman and therein lies one of the key reasons why in America, as you often talk about, the Republicans have won election after election for decades while we are losing our country."

As president, former President Donald Trump signed a tax cut law that reportedly helps billionaires pay less in taxes than the working class.

