Right-wing rabble-rouser threatens to 'unseal' confidential info after wife releases abuse footage

Far-right YouTuber Steven Crowder is responding to the release of footage appearing to show him abusing his then eight months pregnant wife, by threatening to "unseal" confidential information, reported The Daily Beast on Friday.

This comes as new details about Crowder's messy divorce have spilled out into the open amid a feud with fellow right-wing talk show host Candace Owens.

"Crowder did not comment on the video directly but said that in response to 'recent misleadingly edited leaks to the tabloid press,' he has filed a motion to unseal all legal records in his divorce. His comments appeared to come in response to claims that he emotionally abused his wife, Hilary Crowder, with whom he has been in divorce proceedings since 2021," reported Katie Hawkinson. "A day earlier, video was released that showed him slinging aggressive, threatening statements at his then-pregnant wife. In that video, released by Hilary’s family via writer Yashar Ali, Crowder can be seen forbidding her from using their car and demanding 'discipline and respect,' while berating her for not doing 'wifely things.' 'Watch it. Watch it. Fucking watch it,' he replies after she tells him his 'abuse is sick.'"

Crowder appears to take a new escalation in his response.



"In a statement, Hilary’s family said she had 'spent years hiding Steven’s mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage,'" said the report. "Crowder said he now plans to unseal documents concerning 'finances, relevant medical records concerning mental health history or evaluations, depositions, and any motions or sanctions from the courts of Texas.'" He added that he doesn't currently plan to release more details from the couple's personal life, however.

Best known for the infamous "CHANGE MY MIND" debate table meme, Crowder has triggered a wave of controversies on his show, with a series of racist, sexist, and homophobic comments.

