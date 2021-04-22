Montana Republican blasted as the ‘Klan Kowboy’ for arguing against voting rights in DC

The House of Representatives passed a bill to make the District of Columbia the nation's 51st state in a party-line vote.
Citizens in DC are disenfranchised as their votes don't count for president and residents are not represented in Congress. Their local elected officials also have less power than Americans who are represented by governors, and lack of statehood prevented DC from calling up the National Guard to respond to the violent January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) attacked the legislation on Thursday, only days after his close friend Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) signed a voter suppression bill.
"This isn't about representation, it's a power grab to advance their radical agenda and destroy our Montana way of life," Daines claimed.
Daines, who has been repeatedly called out for racism and bigotry, received harsh pushback for his argument in favor of continued voter disenfranchisement. Here's some of what people were saying:
@SteveDaines PS: Steve the Big Sky Bigot knows the people of DC pay FIVE TIMES more into federal taxes than all Mon… https://t.co/TW54DkWMty— Colby Giffen (@Colby Giffen)1619112729.0
Say a member of a party that is deliberately going out and changing election laws in 20+ states so they can win elections to stay in power. 🙄
— christina m. brooks (@runewarrior) April 22, 2021
Montana barely has more people than DC.
This is about representation, but it's very telling that Republicans don't think congressional representation for 700,000 Americans is important if it doesn't benefit Republicans.
— Derp Merchant (@CigarInTheWall) April 22, 2021
Is the Montana way of life different from the American way of life? You know, the one where all citizens elect Senators to represent them?
— ∞ Monkeys say, nuke the filibuster (@hey_late) April 22, 2021
I see "purely partisan," "power grab," "radical agenda" and "destroy" and it's clear you are actually referencing this: pic.twitter.com/toasiOGM5b
— taradavi (@d_taradavi) April 22, 2021
I feel like you're confused about the makeup of DC. Or, like... anywhere? Mostly, they'll vote for the candidates they like the most. What you're admitting here is "the republican agenda is inherently tied to racism so we'll never win a majority black state". So, don't do that.
— Geoff Smith (@HappyFunNorm) April 22, 2021
That's so adorable. Maybe they should just take away Montana's representation. You don't seem too concerned about American citizens having voting representation in Congree.
— NickyTheSquid (@kenckar) April 22, 2021
@SteveDaines wants to shred the constitution to protect the white evangelical way of life.
— David Newbrough (@el_hubro) April 22, 2021
Maybe the GOP should make themselves more appealing?
— Brad B. (@AFBaylorBear) April 22, 2021
It's totally about representation 😂 DC has more residents than Wyoming.
— Lawson (@o_Henchman) April 22, 2021
Nobody cares about your Montana lifestyle, Steve.
We do care about Americans and their right to equal representation under the law, however. This wouldn't bother you at all if your party was going to pick up seats in Congress, so it's really hard to take you seriously.
— Edward Teach (@EdwardT54126517) April 22, 2021
Considering that DC could not order the National Guard in on January 6th, it is important that they become a state because we still have Republican insurrectionists in Congress.
Hawley
Cruz
Johnson
Greene
Boebert
Biggs
Gosar
Brooks
Gohmert
Tuberville
Scott
Lee#DCStatehoodNow
— we need leaders (@mastersinleadin) April 22, 2021
"Congress split the Dakota territory in half in 1889 to admit two new states with 4 Rep senators
So spare us the fake outrage over DC statehood"https://t.co/V7TJjX53uR
— 🐝Hoosierville🐝 (@Hoosierville) April 22, 2021
The majority of Americans don't give a 💩how people in MT live their lives, we just don't want to be dragged back into the 1850's w/them.
We, the majority of the people, want a more perfect Union in the 21st century!
GQP's #KochSucking radical right-wing agenda is a FAILURE!
— AC (@Abhinary) April 22, 2021
"No taxation without representation*" I didn't realize there was an asterisk there. While we're at it, any territories who want full rights and representation as states should also become states.
— Teresa Young (@TKYmt2sn) April 22, 2021
'I should determine whether you have the right to vote based on your voting behavior,' isn't a very strong argument, Steve. I don't like that Montanans elected you but the rest of us live with it.
— Chris Fitzgerald (@cofitzgerald) April 22, 2021
"No taxation without representation unless they will vote for Democrats, then fuck 'em." Steve Daines https://t.co/8RKLgv1gLd— Matt Ortega (@Matt Ortega)1619117000.0
Ensuring other Americans have representation definitely is offensive to the folks in Montana, huh? https://t.co/TsNBWiftRr— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)1619111883.0