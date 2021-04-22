Montana Republican blasted as the ‘Klan Kowboy’ for arguing against voting rights in DC
Sen. Steve Daines. (Facebook)

The House of Representatives passed a bill to make the District of Columbia the nation's 51st state in a party-line vote.

Citizens in DC are disenfranchised as their votes don't count for president and residents are not represented in Congress. Their local elected officials also have less power than Americans who are represented by governors, and lack of statehood prevented DC from calling up the National Guard to respond to the violent January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) attacked the legislation on Thursday, only days after his close friend Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) signed a voter suppression bill.

"This isn't about representation, it's a power grab to advance their radical agenda and destroy our Montana way of life," Daines claimed.

Daines, who has been repeatedly called out for racism and bigotry, received harsh pushback for his argument in favor of continued voter disenfranchisement. Here's some of what people were saying: