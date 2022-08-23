Watch: Steve Doocy grills Jared Kushner about why Trump had so many classified docs stashed in Mar-a-Lago

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this Tuesday, former White House adviser Jared Kushner was questioned by host Steve Doocy about the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and the classified information he was keeping there.

Doocy cited a report from The New York Times claiming there were over 300 classified documents at the Palm Beach resort, asking, "Why would the former president have that many classified things at Mar-a-Lago?"

Kushner claimed that he's "not familiar with what the contents were" inside Mar-a-Lago, but said that he's waiting for more information to come out since "there have been so many things that have been hyperventilated" by the media that it's hard to know what's true.

"That's again why I wrote this book, was I wanted people to really understand what it was like living through that when you know you've done nothing wrong, you're there trying to get good things done, and people are out there accusing you of all these crazy things and you have to prove that those things didn't happen," Kushner said.

Kushner's memoir, Breaking History, is due out this Tuesday where he "recounts what happened behind closed doors during the Trump presidency."

