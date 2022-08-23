Mar-A-Lago docs could have caused 'massive firestorm' and 'gotten people killed' if they leaked: NBC reporter

The documents that Donald Trump hoarded at Mar-A-Lago could have caused a "massive firestorm" and gotten people killed if they had somehow leaked out, according to new reports.
The New York Times reported that more than 300 documents with classified markings have been recovered from the former president's home, including some marked with the highest level of classification, and NBC News reporter explained the seriousness of those to MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
"In terms of a lot of people might be looking at this and going, he was president, he had access to all the secrets, so what if he accidentally had some classified documents or even intentionally in his house?" Dilanian said. "But we're talking about some documents marked TSSCI, sensitive compartmented information. I have been asking around just to reaffirm my understanding of how sensitive those documents are. Those are documents, the reason they're compartmented is because they could betray and likely would betray the sources of information, either a human source or a technical source."
"They could literally -- the disclosure of those could get people killed," he added, "so we're talking about the most sensitive documents and at least one set of documents there that the government has, and any time there's any kind of spill or disclosure in the real world of those kinds of documents, it's a massive firestorm. The federal government swoops in and does everything they can to secure this stuff. You can only look at them in special facilities, even within the Capitol or other kinds of buildings, you have to go to a special room to look at those documents. That's how sensitive some of those documents allegedly in Trump's possession were."
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-loving mayoral candidate exits race after dropping homophobic slurs at LGBTQ-sponsored forum
Watch the video below or at this link.
08 23 2022 08 18 09 www.youtube.com