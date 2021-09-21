'I hope your car explodes': Newly revealed text messages show GOP Rep threatened and harassed colleague he used to date

In newly revealed text messages, Michigan GOP Rep. Steve Marino (R) vowed to destroy Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian's life, even saying he hoped her car exploded on her way to work, the Detroit Free Press reports.

"I'm making it my life mission to destroy you," Marino said to Manoogian in an undated text message, according to Ingham County court records As the Detroit Free Press points out, the the messages and statements from Marino to Manoogian were used to secure a personal protection order against Marino.

In one text message, Marino tells Manoogian to "hide on the House floor" because "I'm going to park right next to your desk and ream you a new a--hole each session day until I leave that place."

Court filings show Manoogian said she dated Marino for about four months in 2019, but things changed after their relationship ended. Manoogian said she believed Marino to be mentally unstable.

"Face to face and over text, Steve began threatening me and harassing me. It has escalated to a point where I fear for my safety and for Steve's own safety," she said in a statement filed with the court. "I am afraid of Steve. He repeatedly tells me that he hopes I get in a car crash on my commute to Lansing, and that he hopes my car will blow up...He constantly berated me with obscenities, calling me a c---, a b----, and telling me to go f--- myself."

Manoogian also describes an encounter where Marino allegedly became physically abusive.

"Steve has emotionally and verbally abused me relentlessly. He also physically abused me. I do not like hugs, I am not a touchy-feely person. Steve knows this. He chased me around his apartment and held me against my will in a 'hug' until I cried," she stated.

