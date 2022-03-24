Alabama AG refuses to say Biden was ‘duly elected’ during tense moment at Judge Jackson hearing

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was invited by fellow Republicans to testify today in opposition to federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Like most Trump-affiliated Republicans, Marshall refused to respond directly to a simple question from Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D) as to whether he accepts the fact that President Joe Biden was duly elected. Marshall danced around Whitehouse's very direct question.

During his testimony before the Senate committee, Marshall accused Jackson, without evidence, of supporting a “fundamental redesign” of criminal justice that would be lenient on sentencing guidelines and said she should not be confirmed as the next associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Marshall was one of 13 witnesses, and the only one from Alabama, who appeared before the Senate panel to argue for or against Jackson’s confirmation to the nation’s highest court during the fourth and final day of hearings.

His performance on Thursday was yet another display of his fealty to former President Donals Trump. In December 2020, Marshall joined other Republican attorneys general who filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to delay certification of the presidential electors in four battleground states where Trump lost. That far-fetched lawsuit failed.

A report in Documented says that he chaired a dark money group that promoted the January 6 rallies that resulted in the Capitol riot. That group received funding from Judicial Crisis Network, which has spent tens of millions on Supreme Court nomination battles.

