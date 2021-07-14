WATCH: Steve Mnuchin weasels out of answering when asked if election was 'stolen'
CNBC/screen grab

Steve Mnuchin, who served as Treasury secretary under former President Donald Trump, refused to say whether the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" when he was repeatedly asked on Wednesday.

During an appearance on CNBC, correspondent Eamon Javers reminded Mnuchin about the "legacy of January 6th."

"The former president is out there saying that the election was stolen," Javers pointed out. "You worked as Treasury secretary for Donald Trump for four years. You know him very well. When the former president says that the election in November was stolen, do you believe that was a lie?"

Mnuchin deflected by claiming that he had not been involved in Trump's 2020 campaign.

"I am really just watching this from the outside," Mnuchin insisted.

Javers pressed: "You know how he campaigned. Is it a lie for the former president to say that the election was stolen?"

"Well, what I'm saying is I'm focused on our investment, our business going forward," Mnuchin said, refusing to answer. "I think the president's policies were extraordinary during COVID, whether it's the vaccines or other issues; all the work we did under COVID, the bipartisan support we had to get the economy recovered."

Watch the video below from CNBC.

Video 2020 Election SmartNews