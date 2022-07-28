Steve Mnuchin talks to Jan. 6 Committee as Mick Mulvaney and Mike Pompeo prepare to cooperate

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin poses with his wife Louise Linton while holding a sheet full of dollars (Twitter photo).
The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 reportedly interviewed former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who served under former President Donald Trump.
According to CNN's Katelyn Polantz, the committee's interview with Mnuchin was in progress on Thursday. She said the committee was also negotiating with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
NBC correspondent Peter Alexander reported that Trump's former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was in talks to cooperate with the committee.