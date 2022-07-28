Steve Mnuchin talks to Jan. 6 Committee as Mick Mulvaney and Mike Pompeo prepare to cooperate

Stewart, however, accused Republicans of making bad-faith objections to gum up the works and delay passage of the legislation.

"It's the exact same bill, they changed one sentence somehow!" Stewart fumed. "The sentence they changed was about using rural medical practices for the V.A., which apparently triggered a constitutional crisis and it had to be redone. That's all that changed!"

Stewart then fumed that a bunch of veterans who came to Washington D.C. to celebrate the bill's passage were now being told to wait yet again.

"Their constituents are dying!" Stewart said. "And you're going to give them recess? You know, tell [veterans'] cancer to take a recess!... It's a disgrace! If this is 'America First,' then America is f*cked!"

Stewart was then asked what his message was for Senate Republicans.

"Get this done!" he fumed.

Watch the video below or at this link.