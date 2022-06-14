Watch: GOP's Steve Scalise dodges question about enabling Trump's 'nuts' election claims

Earlier this week, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots played testimony from multiple high-ranking former Trump officials who believed the former president's claims about voter fraud were detached from reality.
On Tuesday, a reporter asked Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) if he had any regrets about refusing to certify President Joe Biden's election victory given the fact that Trump's own officials called his election fraud claims "silly," "bogus," and "nuts."
Scalise responded by dodging the question about former Trump officials' testimony.
"You saw some states not follow their states' passed legislation," Scalise said, referring to changes made to election rules in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed more than a million Americans over two years.
Scalise then pivoted to accusing reporters of wanting to "relitigate 2020," before pivoting to attacking President Joe Biden for overseeing an economy with record-high gas prices and the highest inflation since the early 1980s.
"[Americans] want to see this Congress start to address those problems instead of just continuing this perpetual hatred of President Trump and using their time in primetime hearings to go after President Trump!" he said.
Watch the video below.
\u201cReporter: When you hear the former AG and other administration officials say Trump\u2019s claims were nuts, do any of you have any regrets to objecting? \nScalise: You saw some states not follow their state passed legislation\u2026\u201d— Acyn (@Acyn) 1655220181