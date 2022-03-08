GOP congressman faces furious backlash for ‘outright lying’ about Trump’s infamous call with Zelenskyy
C-SPAN/screen grab

House minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) got called out for lying about Donald Trump's infamous phone call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

A reporter asked Scalise whether he had changed his view on Trump's attempted extortion scheme against Zelensky, for which he was impeached a first time in 2019 by the House but later acquitted by a Republican-led Senate, and the Louisiana Republican inaccurately described the call between the two world leaders.

"If you look at that conversation, President Zelenskyy had called President Trump to thank him for the leadership," Scalise said.

In reality, based on a transcript released by the White House and testimony from impeachment witnesses, Trump paused congressionally mandated military aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelenskyy to help him find damaging information to use against Joe Biden in the presidential campaign.

Social media users hit Scalise with a round of fact-checking.









