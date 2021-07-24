Steve Schmidt warns 'profoundly dangerous' Trump will run in 2024 supported by enablers who have 'chosen power over patriotism'

In an extended tweetstorm on Saturday morning, former Republican campaign consultant Steve Schmidt warned that Donald Trump and his rabid followers are still "profoundly dangerous" and that his enablers will seek to make sure he's the Republican Party presidential candidate in 2024.

Pointing out that the former president was willing to do anything -- including wanting the military to open fire on protesting Americans -- in order to stay in office after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Schmidt explained that Trump and his movement are a threat to the country that is not going to go away anytime soon.

"Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee in 2024. The 2022 and 2024 elections will decide if democracy survives in this country. It is as simple as that," he began. "Donald Trump repeatedly asked advisors to cancel the 2020 election because of Covid. He wanted the US military to open fire against peaceful protesters. He is profoundly dangerous. His movement is profoundly dangerous."

The former campaign consultant added that Trump is still being enabled by major corporations, lawmakers including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Fox News personalities who are more interested in power than democracy.

"They have become faithless to the Republic. They have chosen power over patriotism and in doing so have desecrated the sacrifice of every American Patriot who has ever fought to preserve and expand liberty," he wrote. "Delusions around who these people are and what they will do if they take political power in this country again are just as crazy, and maybe more so, than the worst of the anti vaccine insanity."

