Steve Schmidt goes scorched earth on 'titanic frauds' Elise Stefanik and Marco Rubio in brutal takedown

In a series of biting tweets on Saturday morning, longtime Republican campaign consultant Steve Schmidt relentlessly slammed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as opportunistic "elected weasels" who are completely shameless as they grasp for power.



Stefanik, who leapfrogged senior Republicans to the become chair of the House Republican Conference after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY0 was ousted and Rubio who is setting himself up for yet another presidential run have become tireless boosters of former president Donald Trump after being critical of him earlier in their careers.

As Schmidt explained, they are not fooling anyone with the sudden turnaround, describing them as 'titanic frauds."

He tweeted, "Each has spoken out against Trump in the past. They were precise in their worry and condemnation of his exquisite awfulness. Each knew exactly who Trump was. The one thing Trump deserves great credit for is his absolute consistency, steadfastness and commitment to the truth of sharing who he really is. They all knew what Trump was because they told us. Then they collaborated and discarded every principle they claimed to hold. We all know this is true. I know it. You know it. They know it and every journalist who ever interviews them knows it."

He added, "They are titanic frauds, elected weasels who share a talent for shamelessness, built on a foundation of cynicism and stone cold belief that their supporters are marks, a type of feeble prey that are either too stupid to notice the contradictions and hypocrisy of literally every spoken word or are too lazy and slug like to care about being abused by constant gaslighting."

