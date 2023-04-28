Right-wing celebrity berated pregnant wife for failing in her 'wifely duties': report

Far-right YouTube personality Steven Crowder's divorce spilled into the open earlier this month during a feud between him and fellow right-wing activist Candace Owens.

Now, new video has emerged that shows some of the emotional abuse Crowder is accused of inflicting on his wife, Hilary, while she was eight months pregnant with his child, reported the New York Post on Friday.

In the Ring camera footage first obtained by journalist Yashar Ali, Crowder — who routinely extols the virtues of traditional masculinity and men's place in the social hierarchy on his YouTube content — rages at his wife for not respecting his imposed "boundaries" and not fulfilling her "wifely duties" like medicating the dogs – even as she protests the chemicals could harm her pregnancy.

"While being berated, Crowder’s wife Hilary repeatedly tries to reassure her husband that she loves him and is 'committed,'" the Post reported. "'I love you … but your abuse is sick,' she told him at one point — with him warning sternly: 'Watch it. Watch it. F---ing watch it.'"

Hilary alleges in the divorce that this sort of treatment has been going on for years, and that Crowder chose not to be present for the birth of their twins in 2021, the Post reported.

Crowder addressed the divorce earlier this week on his show, calling it "horrendous" and saying "It’s been the most heartbreaking experience in my life ... my deepest personal failure" — despite his wife's attorney asking him not to discuss the matter publicly.

Perhaps best known for his frequently-memed pop-up debate tables on college campuses, bearing titles like "MALE PRIVILEGE IS A MYTH — CHANGE MY MIND," Crowder has frequently come under criticism for homophobic, sexist, and racist commentary on his show, including his claim that women cannot be geniuses and a segment in which he mocked the idea of Black people being farmers.