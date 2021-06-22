Conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder mocked for bailing from debate after liberal Sam Seder showed up

Conservative YouTube commentator Steven Crowder is the subject of online mockery after a meltdown he had due to being tricked tricked into debating liberal podcaster Sam Seder on the latest episode of the H3 Podcast with Ethan Klein.

Crowder became upset when Klein added Seder as a surprise guest to the planned debate, who Crowder has been accused of avoiding debating in the past.

"Oh no, it's Sam Seder! What a f***ing nightmare! I had no idea this was going to happen," he says. "I had no idea this was going to happen. I thought Ethan was a standup guy."

Whether or not Crowder was joking or if the whole thing was planned is unclear.

"I told you, I guarantee you he would do anything he can to avoid a debate," he said before mentioning Klein's recent feud with Trisha Paytas, saying, "He just takes advantage of women with mental health issues."

"Let's debate Stephen, don't be a coward," Klein said. "Debate the issues."

Seder, who hosts The Majority Report, defended Klein, saying, "Yeah, but you, you would do anything to avoid talking to me."

"Sam, I don't start debates with people based on lies!" Crowder said before shutting off his webcam.

Watch the video below:


Ethan Klein Debates Steven Crowder (Ft. Sam Seder) - H3 Podcast # 248 www.youtube.com


The situation sparked mockery on Twitter: