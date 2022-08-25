Steven Hoffenberg
Photo: Screen capture

Steven Hoffenberg, who previously owned the New York Post in the early 1990s and was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his apartment in Derby, Connecticut, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

The 77-year-old disgraced financier announced that he had been diagnosed with the Omicron strand of COVID-19 about a month prior.

According to the report, Hoffenberg was found on the floor of his bedroom by Maria Farmer, who was one of Epstein's victims. She had called police to check on him, the report explained. Police said there were no visible signs of injury to his body.

Hoffenberg served 18 years in prison after he was found guilty for a Ponzi scheme that he said Epstein crafted. He then tried to repay his victims in the years after and called many of them from prison. He also launched a lawsuit against Epstein.

He recently appeared in a 2020 Netflix documentary about Epstein, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."

