A vendor is accusing Donald Trump's Truth Social platform of stiffing it out of over $1 million in contractually obligated payments, Fox Business reports.

Sources tell Fox Business that if the allegations are true, it would suggest that Truth Social’s finances "are in significant disarray."

The vendor in question, RightForge, is among Truth Social’s largest vendors and creditors.

RightForge accuses Truth Social of reneging on its "contractually obligated monthly payments" for setting up the platform’s online infrastructure, sources tell Fox Business.

The company also says Truth Social made just three payments and ceased making payments since around March. RightForge says Truth Social now owes $1.6 million and is threatening legal action.