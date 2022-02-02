Judge smacks down chief Oath Keeper's ploy to have his detention moved to Texas

On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that a federal judge has denied the request by Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to be transferred back to Texas to await trial for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, rather than continue his detention in Washington. D.C.

Rhodes had sought the change to be closer to his lawyers, who are based in Texas. However, the judge disagreed this was a necessary accommodation, ruling, "The court will not grant Mr. Rhodes more favorable treatment than those similarly-situated defendants."

The Oath Keepers is a far-right paramilitary group consisting mainly of current and former military and law enforcement, who have been involved in a number of violent standoffs against the U.S. government including the Bundy Ranch incident in 2014. Rhodes and ten other members of the Oath Keepers are charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6 attack.

Rhodes' rejected request comes after many other January 6 defendants have sought for a change of venue in their trials, arguing that they are likelier to get a fair jury in their home states than in D.C. As some legal experts have noted however, these requests are unlikely to succeed.