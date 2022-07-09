'Stick a fork in Stewart Rhodes': ex-prosecutor says Oath Keeper is running out of ways to save himself

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner walked through the legal situation of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, whose paramilitary group was a key player in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes, who was recently charged with seditious conspiracy for his own role in the attack, reportedly now wants to give testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the attack.

"Stewart Rhodes is an important person to hear coming," said anchor Joy Reid. "Just a couple of things we have here. Prosecutors have already alleged that Stewart Rhodes held a meeting with a stack member. Exchanged a 97-second call with stack member and Oath Keepers leader Kelly Meggs as they embedded themselves at east side Capitol building doors. Their text messages that show that an unidentified person wrote about protecting Ronny Jackson, about providing physical protection to at least one Republican member of Congress. What do you expect Stewart Rhodes to add to this, and if he does it live, what do you think that means?"

"You know, Joy, stick a fork in Stewart Rhodes. He's done," said Kirschner. "And he is looking for a way out. But I can tell you the committee is not going to negotiate terms that are favorable to Stewart Rhodes to take his testimony live so that he can turn it into a circus. But I do think the negotiations will be ongoing. Because the strength of the evidence against Stewart Rhodes, it's overwhelming. So I think this is part of the negotiation dance that's being done."

Kirschner then outlined the only path forward Rhodes has to improving his legal situation.

"If he truly comes on board, if he accepts responsibility for his crimes, he pleads guilty as a cooperating witness, then I predict the Department of Justice will give him the opportunity to testify to the January 6th Committee under that cooperation agreement, and that's the only way we can sort of guarantee that what we get out of Stewart Rhodes is truthful, reliable testimony. So, you know, this is all posturing by Rhodes, and we'll see if he ends up ultimately pleading out and becoming a cooperating witness."

Watch below: