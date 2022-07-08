Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan. 6 committee — but only if it's done live on TV

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes has made an offer to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots that he will testify -- but there's a catch.

According to CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Rhodes is insisting that his testimony "be done live and televised" as a precondition to appearing before the committee.

Rhodes, who was deposed by the committee earlier this year, is currently facing charges of seditious conspiracy for his role in trying to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which is by far the most serious charge that has yet been leveled at January 6th defendants.

So far, two members of Rhodes's Oath Keepers militia have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy charges, and they have both agreed to testify against Rhodes and implicate him as the creator of a seditious plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

Earlier this year, the United States Department of Justice elaborated on why it specifically chose to charge Rhodes with seditious conspiracy.

"The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that, following the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021," the DOJ wrote. "Beginning in late December 2020, via encrypted and private communications applications, Rhodes and various co-conspirators coordinated and planned to travel to Washington, D.C., on or around Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the certification of the electoral college vote, the indictment alleges. Rhodes and several co-conspirators made plans to bring weapons to the area to support the operation. The co-conspirators then traveled across the country to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area in early January 2021."