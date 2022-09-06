Stewart Rhodes wants trial delayed after ‘breakdown’ in communications with lawyers: report
Stewart Rhodes in his booking photo from Thursday (Collin County Jail)

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is seeking to delay the start of his scheduled Sept. 26 trial.

Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, and tampering with evidence.

On Tuesday, Rhodes new attorney, Edward Tarpley, Jr. requested a 90-day delay.

"Defendant Rhodes has had a complete, or near-complete breakdown of communication between himself and his prior counselors, Mr. Linder and Mr. Bright, as explained below," the motion read. "Attorneys Linder and Bright are aware of this motion and do not object. Undersigned counsel is seeking to obtain transfers of legal files, documents and evidence from prior counselors."

The motion also laid out Rhodes' legal strategy.

"Rhodes expects to file a motion to sever his case and trial from the codefendants in this case," the motion revealed. "Codefendants have had almost a year more than Rhodes with which to prepare for trial. Rhodes is not prepared for trial on September 26; and neither Rhodes’ prior counselors nor the attorneys for codefendants are prepared for trial. The United States is still processing needed discovery, most of which has not been delivered to Rhodes."

The motion also complained about the jury pool.

"Defendant Rhodes, facing potential life imprisonment in the most serious case among all 850+ Jan. 6 cases, is scheduled to begin trial just three weeks from now, by a hostile jury pool that is some 95% Democrat (sic). Rhodes has not heard from his attorneys in over three weeks," the motion read. "Rhodes has not been visited by his attorneys in almost two months. Rhodes has called his prior attorneys repeatedly but they do not answer."

