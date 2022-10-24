Oath Keepers leader trial thrown into disarray after he comes down with COVID-19
MSNBC screenshot

The trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been thrown into disarray after Rhodes tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, the trial is in "temporary limbo" now that Rhodes will be quarantining in prison for at least the next week.

Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the trial, said on Monday that he is trying to persuade the prison to relax its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines so that they are in line with current CDC recommendations, which would make Rhodes available to return to court by next Monday.

If the jail does not relax its guidelines, then Rhodes will not be able to appear in court again until next Thursday, or ten days after first testing positive for COVID-19.

According to NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Rhodes' lawyers have said they are open to having the Oath Keepers founder watching the trial over Zoom, and they are also considering waiving his presence for some testimony.

Rhodes was indicted this past January on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in plotting to illegally storm the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 with the goal of blocking Congress from certifying President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

