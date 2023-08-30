‘Stop the Steal’ activist accused of battling cops on Jan. 6 hit with charges

A “Stop the Steal” activist has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.

Nathan Hughes, from Arkansas, was among a crowd of rioters who were ejected from the West Terrace Tunnel just before Officer Michael Fanone was dragged off a police line and into the crowd, according the the charges.

Hughes was captured in video surveillance footage among the crowd wearing Infowars-branded clothing with an American flag decal.

According to an affidavit obtained by Cheney, “As the rioters, including Hughes, were attempting to remove the officers’ riot shields, the officers began to make a slow advance toward the mouth of the tunnel. While the officers were advancing, Hughes continued grabbing at the riot shields and attempting to take them away from officers in the Lower West Tunnel.”

Raw Story earlier this year reported that Hughes had come to D.C. at the urging of Matt Couch, who is known for promoting the conspiracy that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, who was killed in an apparent botched robbery in 2016, was actually offed by Hillary Clinton because he was about to blow the whistle on her supposed corruption.

"Prior to the assault on Fanone, Hughes can be seen in a video posted on the Just Another Channel site battling police inside the tunnel," the report said.

"Hey, we're almost through," an unidentified man yells in the video. "We need more!"