REVEALED: Trump allies planned Supreme Court rally on Jan. 6 -- but the insurrection happened instead

Another rally was planned for Jan. 6 outside the U.S. Supreme Court by Donald Trump's supporters hoping to overturn his re-election loss.

Talking Points Memo obtained text messages and invoices, which were then provided to the House select committee, showing a previously unreported rally set for 2 p.m. that day with some of the same speakers who appeared with Trump at the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot.

"In the end the organizers delayed, then aborted the Supreme Court rally as the assault on the Capitol unfolded and roads around the building were blocked," the website reported.

"But the picture this new information paints is of a pressure campaign directed at lawmakers by Trump-aligned activists that would continue well after election certification was underway," the report added. "It included the two big D.C. rallies that have already been reported — Jan. 5 at Freedom Plaza and Jan. 6 at the Ellipse — as well as a third in that set: a rally at the Supreme Court later on the day of the insurrection."

The newly revealed rally was planned by the same conservative activist Amy Kremer and her daughter Kylie Jane Kremer, of Women for America First, who were also involved in planning the Stop the Steal rally, according to security guards hired as subcontractors for the planned Supreme Court event.

“We were there freezing our butts off until after the speeches — when they started the insurrection,” one subcontractor told TPM.