'Injuries and death': Stormy Daniels warns that violence will follow Trump's indictment
Stormy Daniels at the Grand Opening of "An Original Penguin" November 02, 2006 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shutterstock)

The indictment of former President Donald Trump will result in “injuries and deaths,” the porn star at the center of allegations against him warned on Friday.

Speaking to The Times in the United Kingdom, Stormy Daniels said she thought charges against Trump, who is accused of having an affair with her and arranging a $130,000 payment to buy her silence, will “continue to divide people.”

“Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” she said.

“There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

She was referring to concerns that Trump’s indictment will result in protests, with some right-wing supporters of his calling for “civil war.”

And she told the Times that she has received threats of violence since the news of the indictment broke on Thursday. She said she also received threats when news of the allegations was first aired.

“The number and the intensity is the same as it was the first time around, but this time it’s straight-up violent,” she said. “The first time it was ‘gold digger’, ‘slut’, ‘whore’, ‘liar’ whatever. And this time it’s ‘I’m gonna murder you’. They’re way more violent and graphic.”

“It’s vindication,” Daniels added. “But it’s bittersweet. He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p—y grabbed back.”

