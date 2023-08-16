‘Straight up communism’: Nikki Haley, Marjorie Taylor Greene increasingly share similar rhetoric to attack Democrats

Fifth-place Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is ramping up her rhetoric ahead of next week's first GOP presidential debate, sharpening her spear to target Democrats and President Joe Biden with charges of communism, just as top Trump supporter U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been doing.

Haley, the former Trump UN Ambassador, attempted to paint herself as a reasonable Republican when she was the governor of South Carolina, but is now rated a "Hard Core Conservative" by OnTheIssues. Over the past few years she has positioned herself as tough on China, gradually but increasingly weaving remarks attacking "Communist China," and the "Chinese Communist Party" into issues here at home.

"The Chinese Communist Party is building missiles and we’re arguing over gender pronouns. China is laughing at us," Haley declared in June.

Despite her false suggestion that somehow the Chinese military is stronger than the American military, and despite her clear attack on transgender people, Haley earned an "Amen" from Caitlyn Jenner, but rancor from many others.

“I was just in Beijing,” wrote New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong. “I can tell you I didn’t have a single conversation with anyone about the use of pronouns in the US or about any American ‘culture war’ issues.”

On Wednesday, Haley moved from attacking Communist China and the CCP to accusing the President of the United States of signing into law a "communist manifesto."

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), part of President Biden's signature legislation that has helped drop inflation from 9% a year ago in July to just 3%, is now being targeted by Haley.

"The so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act' is a communist manifesto filled with tax hikes and green subsidies that benefit China and make America more dependent on Beijing. While Joe Biden cozies up to Xi Jinping, American families are footing the bill for all this spending," Haley claimed.

Her rhetoric increasingly mirrors that of far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"It’s an old Republican trope," Rolling Stone reported earlier this month, "to claim everything Democrats do is communism. But Marjorie Taylor Greene took it to the extreme, as she is wont to do, claiming that with the indictments of Donald Trump, 'Americans are actually seeing what communism really looks like.'"

"The more times they indict Trump, the more people realize that the Biden administration is a communist regime," Greene had told Fox News.

And on Tuesday, while again defending Trump, Greene combined his four criminal indictments totaling 91 charges, calling the prosecutions "straight-up communism."

