Watch: Pickup truck driver arrested after plowing through crowd at Atlanta street takeover

Georgia state troopers arrested a man who was caught on video plowing through a crowd of people while trying to elude police amid an Atlanta street takeover Sunday evening, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The arrest video, which was released Monday, shows the trooper pulling the driver onto the hood of his cruiser as he was taken into custody. The suspect was not identified.
The arrest was captured on video and has since been shared widely on social media.
The driver of the pickup truck had been doing doughnuts at the northwest Atlanta intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive before a crowd of dozens of people and vehicles.
The truck peeled away on Northside Drive after the trooper who spotted the truck activated his lights and sirens. One of the onlookers trapped in the truck’s path was injured as others fled in panic, the report said.
State Police said the pursuit ended after a trooper performed a “PIT” maneuver, in which he used his cruiser to induce the truck to spin out.
According to the report: "He then stood on the hood of his cruiser with his handgun drawn. The video clearly showed what happened next: The driver was pulled out of the truck’s window and onto the patrol car, flipped over and cuffed."
The arrest culminated in a multijurisdictional response to reports of at least two street takeovers on Sunday.
David Aaro reports for The AJC that “Investigators are still looking into the possibility that Sunday’s takeover in Atlanta was connected to others in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, according to Lilburn police. That agency arrested the driver of an Infinity and impounded the vehicle after an incident at the intersection of Harbins and Dickens roads in the city.”