'What's the crisis!': GOP governor rants student borrowers should have no problem paying off their loans

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) went on an extended rant about President Joe Biden's decision to forgive substantial amounts of federally-backed student loans, saying he doesn't see why former students are having so much difficulty paying back their loans.
Speaking with host Dana Bash, Sununu at one time exclaimed, "You write your check, you move on."
"Why not support a program that will help so many of your constituents? " the CNN host asked.
"A couple reasons, it's inherently unfair. it's arbitrarily picking a group of individuals and we're going to arbitrarily cancel their debt with the stroke of a pen, with again, not even going through Congress -- that's fairly illegal," he shot back. "It adds hundreds of billions of dollars at a time we're trying to bring inflation under control and that's exacerbating the inflationary crisis."
"Individuals take on loans," he said growing more excited. "I took on loans. I paid $278.03 every month for about 15 years between my wife and I to pay our student loans back. There was never an expectation that the government should get involved pay it, low interest loans, We were happy to pay it. You write your check, you move on."
"And I take exception with individuals, especially out of Washington, saying this is a student loan crisis. What's the crisis?" he exclaimed. "Folks get a degree, they get a job, we have more high-paying jobs than ever before for young people. There are low-interest loans, they've been deferred for a couple of years. The average loan, it's high. it's about $43,000 in America. that's a lot of money. You can write that $200 or $300 check a month and pay it."
"One thing, the average home loan in America is about $240,000, five times, four, five times what the student loan is. Do we have a home loan crisis?" he smirked. "How about auto loans, are we going to pay off auto loans next?"
Watch below:
