Clarence Thomas to formally disclose real estate deal with GOP megadonor 9 years after it happened
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has decided to finally disclose a real estate deal with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow nine years after it occurred.

CNN reports that Thomas will amend his financial disclosure form to include a 2014 real estate deal that involved a sale of three properties to Crow that totaled over $130,000.

CNN notes that the disclosure is an apparent acknowledgement by Thomas that he should have legally disclosed the transactions when they occurred.

One of CNN's sources says that "Thomas has always filled out his forms with the help of aides, and that it was an oversight not to report the real estate transaction," and added that "Thomas believed he didn’t have to disclose because he lost money on the deal."

However, it is not clear yet whether Thomas will disclose the multiple luxury trips that Crow has funded for him over the years, which many legal experts have also said should have been disclosed.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vowed to take action to hold Thomas accountable, although it is highly unlikely that he would be able to do anything that would result in Thomas resigning or being removed from the Supreme Court.

