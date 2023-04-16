Donald Trump continues to push the idea that the strong arm of the law isn't coming after him, but they're coming after America. Still, most Americans never attempted to steal an election, didn't incite a riot, and never secretly funneled hush money to an adult film star.

On Sunday, Trump ranted that Attorney General Merrick Garland was at fault for all of it, showing photos of the "Garland prosecutors" that include Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. None of them work for the Justice Department.

Garland hired special counsel Jack Smith to handle the investigation into Jan. 6 and the White House documents theft because Garland himself wanted someone independent of the existing DOJ.

Trump has never shown a full understanding of the inner workings of the American government. He thought the White House counsel and Justice Department were his personal legal team. In one embarrassing moment in 2016 during a town hall, Trump was asked what he believes "the top three functions of the United States government" are. He was stumped, a U.S. News and World Reports column recalled.

Bragg, James and Willis are all elected officials in their own states and communities. They're not under the Justice Department and have nothing to do with the federal government.