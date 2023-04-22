Supreme Court decision is 'tactical' — and has nothing to do with the law: former Christian conservative

The Supreme Court's decision to allow the so-called abortion pill to remain on the market for now may be merely "tactical," according to a former conservative Christian Republican.

Frank Schaeffer told Joy Reid of MSNBC's The ReidOut on Friday that his father, Francis Schaefer, "was really the grandfather of the whole anti-abortion movement in terms of evangelicals that morphed into the Christian nationalist movement that has taken over the Republican party." This is the same Schaeffer who told Raw Story in 2009 he had concerns about the radicalization of the Christian right, and the increasingly violent rhetoric he foresaw turning into actual violence.

Schaeffer told Reid these are "not legal rulings."

"None of these are," he said Friday. "This is political machination and planning by the hard-core Christians nationalists in the GOP using people like Judge Kacsmaryk and Alito and Thomas, and it has nothing to do with our traditions of law or the separation of church and state."

Schaeffer added that Amy Coney Barrett and the Justices that surround her were chosen merely because they were on a pre-approved list provided to Trump by Christian right leaders such as Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham, in exchange for getting Trump elected.

"None of this has to do with the law," he said. "This has to do with the judicial coup against our democracy these people are authoritarian. They fear democracy."

Schaeffer added that the top court's action is tactical because "they realize that in overturning Roe, they have basically pissed off the majority of Americans."

"What they're doing now is just taking a position of retreat, regrouping, and then they're going to go at it again," he added. "This abortion pill will be banned just like Roe was overturned at some point if they get their way. The only reason this would change is if they tactically look at it and understand that they will lose the presidency, the house, and the Senate."

You can view the MSNBC segment below or at this link.