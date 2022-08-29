'Billy on the Street' actor Billy Eichner singles out 'all the homophobes on the Supreme Court' in VMAs speech
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. - Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

"Billy on the Street" host and "Bros" co-writer Billy Eichner unleashed an epic rant at the Video Music Awards on MTV Sunday evening.

"Bros," he explained is the first ever gay romantic comedy made by a major Hollywood studio. He asked the audience to come out to see it so that they could show up homophobes everywhere. But there was one "homophobe" he singled out specifically.

"I need you all there in theaters on September 30th, because we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas --" he said before being cut off by cheers and applause. "And all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories, and we support LGBTQ people, and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century! Because they are in the past! And growth is the "Bros" is the future. Are you with me, VMAs?"

See the video below:

