Legal expert nails Republican hypocrisy over Biden’s promise to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court

With the announcement of Justice Stephen Breyer leaving the Supreme Court, speculation has surfaced about who President Joe Biden's choice will be as a replacement. But one campaign promise of Biden's is triggering Republicans after he affirmed Wednesday that he would appoint a Black woman to the High Court.

Biden made the promise as part of his effort to repay Black women who were instrumental in his 2020 victory, but also because the Black female experience has been absent on the Court since its creation. For a Court to be representative of the country it represents, activists have argued that that voice is needed.

Republicans, however, were triggered, raging about "quotas," "identity politics" and "affirmative action" and various racist comments couched in faux concern.

Conservative Tomi Lahren was hammered for the claim that the job would go to an unqualified Black woman due to identity politics. However, there are highly qualified Black women to consider. The two main judges some speculate could be appointed are a state Supreme Court justice and a U.S. District Court judge.









But as law professor Steve Vladeck pointed out, President Ronald Reagan promised to appoint the first woman to the Supreme Court when he was elected. Conservatives at the time celebrated it as a good move.




