SCOTUS investigators have narrowed ID of Dobbs leaker down to 'small number of suspects': WSJ
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that investigators in the United States Supreme Court have narrowed down the identity of the person who leaked its landmark decision last year to overturn the decades-long precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

According to WSJ's sources, investigators have whittled their list of culprits down to a "small number of suspects" that include some clerks who work for some of the Supreme Court justices.

However, the investigators still have yet to definitively pin down the identity of the leaker.

"Each justice is allotted four law clerks, but dozens of other court employees might also have had access to the draft opinion," notes WSJ. "At times, hints of the court’s internal dynamics have emerged before decisions were published, but the leak of a complete draft opinion was unprecedented and, several justices have said, devastating to relations within the court."

When the decision to overturn Roe was finally published, it accomplished a primary goal of America's Christian Right movement in its quest to end abortion rights in the United States.

However, it also sparked a backlash that many observers say helped Democrats hold the Senate and stave off a "red wave" election in the House of Representatives.

